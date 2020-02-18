All 248 Wuhan evacuees discharged from army facility

india

All the 248 Wuhan evacuees, who were housed at the Indian Army-run Manesar quarantine facility since February 1 and 2, were discharged on Tuesday.

“The isolated people were released in two batches; one batch of 28 students were sent home on Monday and the remaining 220 went home on Tuesday,” said sources from the Army.

The people under quarantine, who are mostly Indian students from Wuhan, have served the mandatory 14 days quarantine, and will have to remain home quarantine for 14 more days.

“In case any symptoms develop they are supposed to inform medical officers at the state or district level or a public hospital , which has been duly conveyed to them,” said the source.

The Army had made arrangements for whoever had any symptoms they could be taken to the base hospital. About five of those under quarantine were shifted to the base hospital after they got symptoms related to coronavirus disease. However, none of the evacuees tested positive for the infection.

From the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp at Chhawla in Delhi, 358 evacuees had been released till Tuesday evening.

“Only 48 people are now left at ITBP’s quarantine facility. The remaining people will also be sent home by early Wednesday morning,” said the ITBP spokesperson.

The seven Maldivian nationals also left the facility, and flew back to their country, early on Tuesday morning.

“We are thankful to the Indian government for helping us out of Wuhan. My parents were really worried which is why I was keen on getting out of China,” said Sharmeela A Gafoor, a third year PhD student at Huazhong University of Science and Technology- HUST.

As India plans third evacuation from Wuhan, the ITBP facility is being readied to house at least 100 more people to be kept under quarantine for 14 days.