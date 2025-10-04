All eyes on Bihar assembly poll dates as Gyanesh Kumar-led EC team visits Patna

A delegation from the Election Commission of India (ECI), headed by chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, arrived in Patna on Friday to review preparations for the upcoming Bihar Legislative Assembly elections. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar arrives at the Jayprakash Narayan International Airport, ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna, Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. (PTI)

The team also includes Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

The Election Commission, typically, visits a poll-bound state just days ahead of announcing the election schedule. With the Bihar Assembly’s term ending on November 22, the state elections must be completed before that date.

The poll body began its Bihar visit by holding meetings with representatives of the 12 political parties recognized in the state.

Sharing the visit on social media, the ECI stated on X, “ECI delegation led by CEC Gyanesh Kumar and ECs Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi arrives in Patna today to review poll preparedness for forthcoming Bihar Assembly Elections.”

Ahead of their visit, the ECI conducted a briefing for General, Police, and Expenditure Observers who will be deployed as Central Observers for the Bihar assembly elections and certain bye-elections, according to a press release from the poll body cited by news agency ANI.

A total of 425 officers, including 287 IAS officers, 58 IPS officers, and 80 officers from IRS, IRAS, ICAS, and other services, attended the meeting held at IIIDEM, New Delhi.

Addressing the Observers, CEC Gyanesh Kumar described them as “the beacons of democracy.” He instructed the Central Observers to familiarise themselves with all election laws, rules, and guidelines, provide direct field inputs, and ensure strict and impartial compliance.

Observers were also told to remain fully accessible to political parties, candidates, and voters to address grievances, and to visit polling stations to ensure implementation of recent initiatives by the Commission for voter convenience.

The ECI appoints Central Observers under the powers granted by Article 324 of the Constitution and Section 20B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, to assist in conducting free and fair elections and to oversee electoral processes at the field level.