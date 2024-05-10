All eyes on SC ruling on Arvind Kejriwal; Rahul Gandhi sets August 15 deadline for jobs

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has not only declared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not return to power, but also gave a deadline to implement one of the key promises of his party — filling up 3 million vacancies in the government and public sector by August 15. Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, greets people during a roadshow in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/ HT Photo)

Gandhi’s announcement is aimed to boost the party’s campaign and comes after he tried to counter the PM’s charges that the Congress got tempo loads of cash from the Ambani and Adani groups. The Congress deadline also stems from the previous experience of announcing cut-off dates for rolling out sops in Karnataka and Telangana.

But today, all eyes would be on the Supreme Court whether it gives interim bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Recruitment drive to start by August 15: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the INDIA bloc, if voted to power at the Centre, will begin the process of filling up 3 million vacancies by August 15.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, “Youth of the country! The government of INDIA is going to be formed on June 4 and we guarantee that by August 15, we will start recruitment for 30 lakh vacant government posts. Don’t get misled by Narendra Modi’s false propaganda, stick to your issues. Listen to INDIA, Choose jobs, not hate.”

“Elections are slipping from his (PM Modi) hands. He has made up his mind to do drama in the next four to five days. He will divert your attention. Modiji had promised to deliver 2 crore jobs but in actuality he implemented wrong GST policies and demonetisation. Government is working for Adanis, we are pledging to start the process of filling 30 lakh vacant government jobs by August 15,” he said in a video message.

Rahul continues to attack Modi over Adani

Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused PM Modi of giving several infrastructure projects such as ports, airports and defence contracts to businessman Gautam Adani over the last 10 years, and promised to “distribute money among the poor” if the Opposition INDIA bloc is voted to power in the ongoing general elections.

“Narendra Modi ji worked for people like Adani. For 10 years, Narendra Modi ji gave the country’s airports, ports, infrastructure, defence industry and all to Adani,” the Wayanad MP alleged at an election rally in Medak parliamentary constituency of Telangana.

Gandhi’s remarks came a day after Modi at a poll rally in Telangana asked why the Congress MP had stopped “abusing” Adani and Ambani in his attacks and whether his party received “maal” (money) from them in return. Hours later, however, the Congress leader hit back and dared Modi to initiate a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to find whether businessmen Adani and Ambani sent black money to his party.

Arvind Kejriwal

The Supreme Court on Friday is likely to pass on order on the petition seeking interim bail for Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor excise policy case. The top court, during the hearing on the petition on Tuesday, said it did not want Kejriwal to discharge his official duties if he was released on interim bail in view of the election. The court later reserved the order.

Haryana crisis: Opposition wants floor test, BJP says it’s ready

The Congress and the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) on Thursday stepped up efforts to topple the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Haryana and wrote to governor Bandaru Dattatreya even as chief minister Nayab Singh Saini exuded confidence about his administration being safe despite losing the backing of three independent lawmakers this week.

Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the Congress sought an appointment with the governor to apprise him about the current political situation and alleged that the BJP government was trying to indulge in horse-trading after being reduced to a minority.

“On moral grounds, it (BJP) should resign. President’s Rule should be imposed...we are demanding fresh elections in the state,” he said.

Former deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala wrote that it was evident that the incumbent government no longer commanded a majority in the legislative assembly.