Allahabad Museum to soon exhibit letters, documents of freedom fighters

Soon people will be able to get an insight into the lives of nation’s great freedom fighters through their own hand written accounts, letters and documents narrating their struggle and life during India’s freedom movement.

“Allahabad Museum is in the process of getting these documents from individuals, organisations and institutes from different parts of the country. The museum took the initiative after an appeal made by UP governor that people who possess some valuable documents, letters etc related to India’s freedom movement and freedom fighters should come forward to donate them to the Allahabad Museum,” said director of the museum Sunil Gupta.

“Following it, we received a well-preserved letter of freedom fighter Vishnu Sharan Dublish from KD Sharma, a resident of Meerut. He contacted us for proving the letter,” added Gupta.

Gupta claimed that Dublish wrote this letter on November 1, 1937 after he was released from the Andaman jail.

In the letter, Dublish had made an appeal to people to also treat Aman Singh Atre as a freedom fighter while highlighting his role in the freedom movement.

“We are also in discussion with Pune-based Tilak Foundation for providing hand written letter of another great freedom fighter Rajguru. A few days back, an artist donated us around 150 pictures of freedom fighters. Likewise, we have also made an appeal to some organisations and institutes to provide us some original documents on temporary basis,” he added.

The officials also informed that they were also in discussion with Savarkar Trust in Kalyan, Maharashtra for getting some letters of freedom fighter Veer Savarkar.

“We are still in the process of getting these valuable documents and letters related to India’s freedom movement. Once we get sufficient documents, they will be displayed in the new gallery being constructed at the cost of around Rs eight crore. The dates of displaying these items and other related decisions will be taken in the next meeting of Allahabad Museum,” said Gupta.

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 10:40 IST