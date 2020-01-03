Allahabad University V-C Rattan Lal Hangloo’s resignation accepted

india

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 11:43 IST

The resignation of Allahabad University vice chancellor Rattan Lal Hangloo, who was facing charges of administrative irregularities, has been accepted, a senior Human Resource Development ministry official said on Friday.

“His resignation was sent by the HRD Ministry to Rashtrapati Bhawan and it has been approved,” officials told PTI.

Hangloo had stepped down earlier this week, claiming that he had resigned under pressure.

Speaking to HT after resigning, Hangloo had refuted the allegations against him and said that he had worked in an honest and upright manner. He also said that the President’s office had twice returned the file regarding allegations against him because they did not see any merit in them .

“It is correct that I have resigned. The reason was that repeatedly baseless enquiries were initiated (against me). On several occasions it was proved that there was no substance in the complaints. I did so as I was totally fed up,” he had said.

However, an HRD ministry official had earlier said that several complaints had been filed against Hangloo’s style of functioning in the past as well. In one case, the National Commission of Women (NCW) had made an “adverse” observation about his handling of sexual harassment cases on the campus, he had added.