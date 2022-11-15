Home / India News / ‘Already coordinating closely’: France on Modi-Macron brief encounter at G20

Updated on Nov 15, 2022 10:52 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold a meeting with leaders of several other participating countries on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with French President Emmanuel Macron during the G20 Summit, in Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.(Twitter / @PMOIndia)
ByHT News Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron held a brief discussion at the start of the G20 Summit which is currently underway in Indonesia.

Sharing a photograph of the two leaders, the Prime Minister's Office said, “A brief discussion at the start of the G20 Summit with President Emmanuel Macron.”

French ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain, tweeted, “As this crucial #G20 summit begins, France and India are already coordinating closely.”

Prime Minister Modi arrived at Apurva Kempisnky Hotel in Bali Tuesday morning to participate in the Food and Energy Security Session at the 17th G20 Leaders Summit. He was received by Indonesia's President Joko Widodo.

Ahead of the session, PM Modi and US President Joe Biden shared a warm hug and shook hands.

"PM @narendramodi and @POTUS @JoeBideninteract during the @g20org Summit in Bali. G20 working session on Food and Energy Security," Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

Three working sessions have been scheduled on food and energy security, health, and digital transformation.

In an address at the G-20 summit, the prime minister called for a return to the path of "ceasefire and diplomacy" to resolve the Ukraine conflict, and opposed the promotion of any restrictions on the supply of energy.

"India's energy security is also important for global growth," Modi was quoted as saying in a statement released by the external affairs ministry.

"Today's fertilizer shortage is tomorrow's food crisis, for which the world will not have a solution. We should make a mutual agreement to keep the supply chain of both fertilizers and food grains stable and assured," he said.

Prime Minister Modi is expected to hold a meeting with leaders of several other participating countries on the sidelines of the summit and review the progress in India's bilateral relations with them.

