‘Always ready to extend support for development works’: AAP leaders congratulate Delhi CM-elect Rekha Gupta

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders congratulated Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Rekha Gupta, after the first-time legislator was named the chief minister-elect of Delhi on Wednesday evening. New Delhi, Feb 19 (ANI): (File Photo) Delhi BJP Legislative Party elects Rekha Gupta as its leader, she is set to become the Chief Minister of Delhi, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)(ANI Pic Service)

AAP leader Atishi, the previous chief minister currently holding the post as a caretaker, assured her party's support to the incoming BJP government for development-related works in the national capital.

That Delhi is getting its fourth female chief minister is a ‘good thing’, Atishi added.

“I congratulate Rekha Gupta. I hope that the BJP will fulfil all the promises that they have made to the people. I would like to say from the AAP front that our party is always ready to extend our support to the BJP for the development work here. She will be the fourth CM of Delhi, and it is a very good thing that women are showing up in politics with great enthusiasm,” the Kalkaji MLA told news agency ANI.

Before Rekha Gupta and Atishi, Sheila Dikshit of the Congress and the BJP's Sushma Swaraj have been woman CMs of the city-Union Territory.

AAP national convenor and former CM Arvind Kejriwal in his congratulatory tweet for Rekha Gupta, too, pledged his party's support in ‘every work for the development and welfare of the people of Delhi.’

Senior AAP member Gopal Rai also congratulated the CM-elect.

"The wait of the people of Delhi has ended today. I extend my congratulations to the new CM ," Gopal Rai said.

Rekha Gupta will be the leader of the BJP's first government in Delhi in 27 years. She will take oath at a grand ceremony, to be held at the historic Ramlila Maidan on Thursday.