Amarinder Singh, Rahul Gandhi differ on Jallianwala Bagh revamp

The revamp of the Jallianwala Bagh Smarak in Amritsar, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last weekend, seems to have divided the Congress. While former party president Rahul Gandhi condemned the government’s project, Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh has backed the renovation.

“Such an insult to the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh can only be done by those who do not know the meaning of martyrdom. I am the son of a martyr — I will not tolerate the insult of martyrs at any cost,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi on Tuesday. “We are against this indecent cruelty.” His comments came in the wake of widespread criticism of the design of the memorial, including from historians, on social media.

But hours after Gandhi’s remark, the Punjab CM called the revamp “very nice”. “I don’t know what has been removed. To me it looks very nice,” Singh said. The apparent disagreement comes amid a tussle for control of the party in Punjab between Singh and the state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

On Saturday, at the launch of the memorial through video-conferencing by the PM in which Singh was also present, he said it must serve as a reminder for future generations about the right of people to peaceful, democratic protest.

But as images of the revamped passage to the memorial were circulated on social media on Monday, there was outrage. Several other Congress leaders, including the party’s deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, and spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill, also tweeted on the issue.

Shergill alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government’s renovation of the passage “is not to preserve but erase the marks of atrocities committed by General Dyer during British rule”.

Gogoi tweeted on Monday that such pomp reduces the gravity and horror of the Jallianwala Bagh memorial to “base entertainment”. “Call me a traditional Indian but I am not a fan of installing disco lights on institutions of importance and dignity,” he said.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal also lashed out at the government and said that it has “created an event out of a tragedy”.

The outrage was also shared by other opposition political parties. Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi slammed the government for the renovation and said it was damaging “our collective history”.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury said in a tweet: “Insulting our martyrs. The Jallianwala Bagh massacre of Hindus Muslims Sikhs who gathered together for Baisakhi galvanised our freedom struggle. Every brick here permeated the horror of British rule. Only those who stayed away from the epic freedom struggle can scandalise thus.”

The revamp has also been criticised by historians, who have accused the government of “Disneyfying” a sombre memorial to the hundreds who fell to British bullets at Jallianwala Bagh on April 13, 1919. Indian historian Syed Irfan Habib called it an example of “corporatisation” of monuments and asked the government to look after them without meddling with the “flavours of the periods these memorials represent”.

British historian Kim A Wagner, who has written a book titled “Jallianwala Bagh”, analysing various aspects of the massacre, lamented that “the last traces of the event have effectively been erased” with the renovation.

Wagner’s post on Twitter, in which he had shared images of the passage before the renovation and after, was also retweeted by British Member of Parliament Preet Kaur Gill, who wrote, “Our history- being erased! Why?”

The passage is believed to be crucial to the memory of Jallianwala Bagh as it was the only approach and exit to the place through which Brigadier-General Reginald Dyer had marched in his troops and had them open fire at the unarmed protesters.

Hitting out at Gandhi, BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh said “The Congress leader should explain as to what his party did for the famous memorial... during its rule. When the memorial is now being expanded and modernised, then the Congress is rattled.”