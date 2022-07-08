Amarnath cloudburst: Five feared dead; rescue operations underway

Five people including some yatris are reportedly feared dead after a cloudburst took place close to the holy Amarnath cave on Friday evening.

Police said rescue operations are underway and five deaths were reported due to cloudburst that triggered flash floods near the cave.

“Some langars and tents have come under cloud burst/flash floods at #HolyCave. 02 deaths reported. #Rescue operation by Police, NDRF & SFs in progress. Injured being airlifted for treatment. #Situation under #control,” IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar tweeted.

Officials said that cloudburst happened at around 5:30pm that resulted in flash floods which swept away langars and tents close to the vicinity of the holy cave.

The injured persons were airlifted to Anantnag and Srinagar. The officials in the control room established for yatra were continuously keeping a close watch on the situation.

Officials said that as per initial estimates, more than one dozen tents and langars have been affected by the flash floods.

Soon after the cloudburst, the security force personnel close to the spot began the rescue work. Teams from Baltal and Pahalgam base camps were also rushed towards the area where damage were reported.

The officials said that rains have stopped in the area and details are being collected from the adjacent areas to check if there more damages.

The yatra began on June 30 from both Baltal and Pahalgam routes so far and close to one lakh yatris have performed darshan at the holy cave amid tight security arrangements.