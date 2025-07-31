Search
Thu, Jul 31, 2025
Amarnath yatra resumes from Baltal route amid heavy rains, Pahalgam axis closed

PTI
Published on: Jul 31, 2025 01:16 pm IST

The Pahalgam axis remains closed for maintenance. Over 3.93 lakh pilgrims have visited the shrine since the yatra began on July 3.

The Amarnath Yatra resumed from the Baltal axis on Thursday, a day after it was suspended due to heavy rains, officials said.

Torrential rains in Kashmir had rendered the roads unsafe, following which the pilgrimage was suspended on both the Baltal and Pahalgam routes on Wednesday.(PTI)
However, the yatra remains suspended from the Pahalgam axis as urgent maintenance and repair works have to be carried out on the route, they said.

Torrential rains in Kashmir had rendered the roads unsafe, following which the pilgrimage was suspended on both the Baltal and Pahalgam routes on Wednesday.

"The yatra resumed this morning from the Baltal route," said an official, adding, "In view of maintenance works required to be carried out on the Pahalgam axis of Amarnath Yatra route following the recent rains, the yatra shall continue only through Baltal axis."

The official said that no convoy movement would be allowed towards the Baltal and Nunwan base camps from Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu on Thursday.

So far, more than 3.93 lakh yatris have paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine this year.

The annual yatra that began on July 3 will culminate of August 9.

