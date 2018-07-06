Amarnath Yatra suspended for third day due to bad weather

The annual Amarnath Yatra remained suspended for the third consecutive day on Friday due to bad weather conditions. Pilgrims were not permitted to move from Jammu towards the shrine’s Baltal and Pahalgam base camps in Kashmir Valley on Friday.

“There has been an improvement in the weather on Friday. The situation will be reviewed and a decision will be taken later in the day,” officials said in Jammu.

More than 30,000 pilgrims are presently stranded at different places including the two base camps, transit camps and in Jammu’s Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas. Governor NN Vohra will visit Baltal on Friday. So far, 68,000 pilgrims have performed this year’s pilgrimage which started on June 28.