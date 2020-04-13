Ambedkar Jayanti 2020: Remembering BR Ambedkar on his 129th birth anniversary

india

It was on April 14 in the year 1891 when the champion of Dalit rights, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar was born.

Also known as Babasaheb Ambedkar, BR Ambedkar was born on 14 April 1891 in present-day Madhya Pradesh’s Mhow. Every year, Ambedkar’s birth anniversary is celebrated to honour his countless contributions in the making of the present-day independent India.

Ambedkar Jayanti is also known as Bhim Jayanti and is celebrated as a public holiday across India since 2015.

Ambedkar led a crusade for the upliftment and empowerment of Dalits in the country.

He earned doctorates in economics from premier institutes like the Columbia University and the London School of Economics. He was a scholar in disciplines like law, economics and political science.

Babasaheb became a key advocate and campaigner for India’s independence from the British rule. He published scores of journals and advocated for Dalits rights.

He also made significant contributions toward the establishment of the state of India, drafting of the Constitution and giving ideas that served as the foundation of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

In 1956, Ambedkar converted to Buddhism.

Ambedkar suffered from diabetes and was bed-ridden for a brief time in 1954. The following year, his health worsened. Ambedkar completed the final manuscript of his book on Buddhism ‘The Buddha and His Dhamma’ in December 1956. Three days later, on 6 December, he passed away in his sleep at his home in Delhi.

BR Ambedkar was conferred the country’s highest civilian honor, Bharat Ratna, posthumously in 1990.