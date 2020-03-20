Amid coronavirus outbreak, Chhattisgarh to deliver mid-day meals at homes

india

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 09:57 IST

The Chhattisgarh government has announced it will provide mid-day meal to the parents of all children of all government schools at their home after they were closed till further orders to check the spread of the novel coronavirus in the state.

Highlights The government will provide the mid-day meal to the parents for the next 40 days

A 24-year-old woman, who had recently returned to Raipur from London, tested positive for the novel coronavirus

The government is doing everything to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state, CM has said.

A 24-year-old woman, who had recently returned to Raipur from London, tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday morning, making her the first confirmed case in the state.

Raipur district administration has locked down and sanitised the area, where the woman was living.

Coronavirus live updates

“The mid-day meal will be provided to the parents for the next 40 days. Each child of primary school will be provided 4kg of rice grain and 800 grams of pulses while 6kg of rice and 1200 grams of lentils will be supplied to each child of higher secondary school,” chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Thursday.

The Chhattisgarh government imposed section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) on Thursday prohibiting the gathering of five or more people in all municipal areas of the state to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus after the first confirmed case of the infection was reported in Raipur.

Bhupesh Baghel said in a video message said that the state government is doing everything to contain the spread of the virus in Chhattisgarh.