e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / This war against virus needs to be fought together: Maharashtra CM on Covid-19 outbreak

This war against virus needs to be fought together: Maharashtra CM on Covid-19 outbreak

Thackeray also asked those coming from abroad to strictly follow home quarantine instructions so that don’t infect others.

india Updated: Mar 19, 2020 14:01 IST
Faisal Malik
Faisal Malik
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Thackeray also asked those coming from abroad to strictly follow home quarantine instructions so that they don’t infect others.
Thackeray also asked those coming from abroad to strictly follow home quarantine instructions so that they don’t infect others.(ANI)
         

Amid coronavirus outbreak, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday urged people not to step out of their homes. He asked the people to help the government by following its instructions. The government can order a complete shutdown but it doesn’t want to, people should co-operate, he said.

“This is a war against virus which needs to be fought together.”

Thackeray also asked those coming from abroad to strictly follow home quarantine instructions so that they don’t infect others directly or indirectly.

This was his first address to the state following outbreak of novel coronavirus. In his live address, the chief minister said, “I’m again appealing you all not to venture out unnecessarily from the home; reduce crowd in trains and buses. The government can also stop trains and buses but don’t want take such a decision,” Thackeray said.

“Doctors, medical staff and other government machinery are working for 24x7 putting their lives in danger then why can’t people support them by avoiding unnecessary travel?” he remarked.

Thackeray said that families who have members coming from abroad should strictly follow home quarantine. “We have found few people roaming out who were supposed to be home quarantined. By doing this you are infecting others directly or indirectly,” the chief minister said.

“We can defeat this crisis but need to fight it out together. It doesn’t see caste and religion, thus we are expecting cooperation from across sections of the society. To make the government machinery more effective, the stress on it needs to be reduced. It is in our hands, strictly follow government’s instructions. Do not believe on any other source of information except that of government,” Thackeray said.

tags
top news
2 million NRIs residing in 10 countries hit by coronavirus
2 million NRIs residing in 10 countries hit by coronavirus
Coronavirus Live: ‘Survival at stake’, says IndiGo CEO; announces pay cut
Coronavirus Live: ‘Survival at stake’, says IndiGo CEO; announces pay cut
Tihar preps to hang 4 Delhi gang-rape convicts at 5.30 am tomorrow
Tihar preps to hang 4 Delhi gang-rape convicts at 5.30 am tomorrow
No community transmission of Covid-19 in India, random tests negative: ICMR
No community transmission of Covid-19 in India, random tests negative: ICMR
IndiGo, Vistara may ground jets as coronavirus cases jump in India: Report
IndiGo, Vistara may ground jets as coronavirus cases jump in India: Report
Renault launches Captur SUV with plug-in hybrid option
Renault launches Captur SUV with plug-in hybrid option
These new Nokia smartphones are launching today: Check top features
These new Nokia smartphones are launching today: Check top features
‘The Indian players not playing in team are way more talented than me’
‘The Indian players not playing in team are way more talented than me’
trending topics
coronavirus infectionsCovid-19Bihar D.El.EdCoronavirus outbreakCoronavirus CasesAB de VilliersParas ChhabraPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news