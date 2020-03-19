This war against virus needs to be fought together: Maharashtra CM on Covid-19 outbreak

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 14:01 IST

Amid coronavirus outbreak, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday urged people not to step out of their homes. He asked the people to help the government by following its instructions. The government can order a complete shutdown but it doesn’t want to, people should co-operate, he said.

“This is a war against virus which needs to be fought together.”

Thackeray also asked those coming from abroad to strictly follow home quarantine instructions so that they don’t infect others directly or indirectly.

This was his first address to the state following outbreak of novel coronavirus. In his live address, the chief minister said, “I’m again appealing you all not to venture out unnecessarily from the home; reduce crowd in trains and buses. The government can also stop trains and buses but don’t want take such a decision,” Thackeray said.

“Doctors, medical staff and other government machinery are working for 24x7 putting their lives in danger then why can’t people support them by avoiding unnecessary travel?” he remarked.

Thackeray said that families who have members coming from abroad should strictly follow home quarantine. “We have found few people roaming out who were supposed to be home quarantined. By doing this you are infecting others directly or indirectly,” the chief minister said.

“We can defeat this crisis but need to fight it out together. It doesn’t see caste and religion, thus we are expecting cooperation from across sections of the society. To make the government machinery more effective, the stress on it needs to be reduced. It is in our hands, strictly follow government’s instructions. Do not believe on any other source of information except that of government,” Thackeray said.