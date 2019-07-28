Fighting defections in NCP, Sharad Pawar points finger at Devendra Fadnavis

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has made a few serious allegations against the Devendra Fadnavis government saying it is using probe agencies like the CBI, ED and ACB to pressurise NCP-Congress leaders to switch loyalties, a charge that Maharashtra CM Fadnavis denied while asking Pawar to “introspect”.

Speaking in Pune on Sunday, Pawar said the chief minister is personally involved in calling people to enable defections. Pawar said one of the ministers along with the chief minister have committed themselves towards poaching leaders from the opposition ranks by misusing probe agencies and state-run financial bodies ahead of the assembly polls.

The NCP cited examples of some of the NCP leaders claiming that investigation agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and Anti-Corruption Bureau are being used by the state government to enable defections.

“The chief minister and another minister have literally committed themselves to this work (luring leaders of other parties). They are making phone calls to leaders of other parties and asking them to join,” Pawar said.

His remarks came after a number of NCP leaders quit the party to either join the BJP or Shiv Sena. Earlier last week, former NCP Mumbai chief Sachin Ahir joined the Sena, while NCP’s women unit head Chitra Wagh quit the party and is likely to join BJP this week along with another NCP legislator from Ahmednagar, Vaibhav Pichad.

Reacting to Wagh’s resignation, Pawar claimed that she was under pressure to leave the party after a probe initiated by the ACB against her husband and the institutions she is running. “Wagh met me two days ago and said she is under tremendous pressure as there are some criminal cases against her husband. In addition to that, an ACB inquiry has been initiated against the cooperative institutions she runs,” Pawar said.

The NCP chief also referred to recent Income Tax searches at premises owned by another NCP leader Hasan Mushrif and alleged that the action was taken after he refused the BJP’s offer to join the party. Pawar also cited the example of former Congress leader from Pandharpur, Kalyan Kale saying the sugar mill controlled by Kale was in a difficult situation and the Fadnavis government, by flouting norms, gave Rs 30-35 crore for it and asked him to join the BJP. “Since Kale was desperate to save his sugar mill, he joined the BJP before the LS polls,” he said.

Reacting to Pawar’s allegation, CM Fadnavis while speaking in Mumbai said many NCP leaders are keen to join the BJP though the party will induct only those who do not have cases against them. On Pawar’s charge of use of probe agencies, Fadnavis said, “Sharad Pawar should introspect on why his people are not ready to stay with the NCP.”

