Home / India News / Amid heavy rains in Odisha, water level of Baitarani River likely to cross danger mark: Report

Amid heavy rains in Odisha, water level of Baitarani River likely to cross danger mark: Report

Odisha has been witnessing torrential rains for almost a week and waterlogging was been reported in several low lying areas.

india Updated: Aug 26, 2020 13:16 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Baitarani is one of the six major rivers in the state and acts as a source of water for agricultural irrigation.  (File Photo)
         

The Central Water Commission (CWC) on Tuesday said the water flow of Baitarani River, located at Swampatna in the Kendujhar district of Odisha is very likely to cross the dangerous mark due to heavy downpour in the state.

The Baitarani is one of the six major rivers in the state and acts as a source of water for agricultural irrigation.  

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its All Weather Warning Bulletin said, “Strong Wind (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) is very likely over Southwest and adjoining Westcentral Arabian Sea; (wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph) over North Bay of Bengal along and off Odisha-West Bengal coasts.”

Odisha has been witnessing torrential rains for almost a week and waterlogging was been reported in several low lying areas. Since Tuesday, three areas- Champua (Keonjhargarh district) Boudh and Marshaghai (Kendrapara) have recorded the highest amount of rainfall.

The MeT department has predicted thundershower along with moderate rainfall in other districts of Odisha such as Balasore, Bhadrak, Deogarh, Sundergarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Baragarh, Boudh, Sonepur. Fishermen have been warned not to venture into these areas over the next few days.

Officials on August 20 said at least two fishermen died and crops along with thatched and mud houses were damaged after torrential rains which were triggered by a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal hit Odisha.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

