Amid row, Siddaramaiah clarifies remarks on war

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday sought to clarify his comments that “there is no need for war” in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, and said that “war is not the solution”. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday sought to clarify his comments that “there is no need for war” in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, and said that “war is not the solution” (PTI)

The Congress leader’s latest comments followed a controversy with the Bharatiya Janata Party accusing him of indulging in minority appeasement and seeking his apology.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Siddaramaiah said, “War should always be a nation’s last resort — never the first, nor the only option. Only when every other means to defeat the enemy has failed, should a country be compelled to go to war.”

Further clarifying his initial comments, he said, “I did not say no to a war with Pakistan. What I said is that war is not a solution.”

He also questioned the central government on the security in Srinagar where the attack on April 22 left 26 civilians dead.

“Security should have been provided there, as many tourists go to Kashmir. Whose responsibility is it to provide security? It is the central government’s responsibility. I said there was a failure,” Siddaramaiah said.

“…there is a failure of intelligence from the government of India. I have said that the government of India did not provide proper security. There should be war if it is inevitable, not that it should not be done at all. But, immediately, there is no need for war. This is what I have said,” he said.

Earlier on Saturday, the chief minister in Mysuru said that there is no need for a war with Pakistan. “We are not in favour of war. There should be peace, people should have security, and the central government should take security measures...,” he said.

His comments drew a sharp reaction from the BJP.

“Congratulations to you (CM). If you ever visit Pakistan again, you are guaranteed royal hospitality. It will not be surprising if the Pakistani government honours you with the highest civilian award, the Nishan-e-Pakistan, as a great peace ambassador who has advocated for Pakistan,” Leader of opposition in the legislative assembly R Ashoka said in a post on X where he also shared a clipping of a Pakistani news channel playing Siddaramaiah’s statement.

Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa demanded Siddaramaiah’s apology, while his son and state BJP president BY Vijayendra said that the people are aware that the CM can stoop to any low for minority appeasement.

Vijayendra asked whether Siddaramaiah is “going to be the next politician from India to be taken around in an open jeep in Pakistan,” referring to Jawaharlal Nehru’s open jeep procession in Rawalpindi. “Big Cheers for Wazir-e-Ala Siddaramaiah from far across the Borders! Pakistani media is all too praise for Siddaramaiah and visibly disappointed at the backlash he is receiving from BJP and others, for his comments against war with Pakistan,” Vijayendra wrote on X.

BJP MP Jagadish Shettar said: “It seems Siddaramaiah is becoming a very popular figure in Pakistan due to his advice to the government of India against a war with Pakistan. It is better if he moves to that country.’’

Meanwhile, Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar declined to comment on the controversy, saying that the Congress has already taken a clear and firm stand on the matter at the national level and expressed solidarity with the government.

“We are all Indians, every one’s life is important. The Congress Working Committee under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi has taken a stand on this,” he told reporters in Bengaluru.

On Siddaramaiah’s remark, he said, “I am not going to respond to the CM’s statement. Our stand is to protect India.’’