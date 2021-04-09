Amid surge in Covid-19 cases, Assam issues guidelines to celebrate Rongali Bihu

Amid an increase in Covid-19 cases, Assam on Friday issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) to celebrate Rongali Bihu, the Assamese New Year, which begins next week.

The order issued by the health and family welfare department stated that the guidelines would be applicable to other occasions like Ram Navami, Ramzan etc. to “ensure people are able to celebrate their much-loved festivals with joy and gusto, simultaneously adhering to Covid-19 protocols”.

Rongali or Bohag Bihu, starts in the middle of April and celebrations continue for several weeks, mainly concentrated in cultural functions held all over the state where thousands gather. Last year, the celebrations didn’t take place due to the Covid-19 enforced lockdown.

Friday’s order directed all event organizers to seek permission to hold functions and inform about the capacity of the places where the events would be held and how many people are expected to take part.

All organizers and volunteers involved with the functions will have to get themselves tested for Covid-19 three days prior to and also after the event.

The event sites should be spacious kept open from all sides and there should be adequate space for social distancing among audience at the venues. There should be multiple entry and exit points and organizers must take measures to prevent overcrowding.

All visitors as well as participants are to be screened for fever using thermal scanners and anyone having high temperatures should be directed to the nearest Covid-19 testing facility.

Use of face masks is mandatory at the venues and the organizers should keep hand sanitizers at the entry points and parking areas. The venues should be sanitized twice-once before the event and again after it is over.

On Thursday, Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the government won’t enforce lockdown or night curfew and people would be allowed to celebrate Rongali Bihu this year.

On Thursday, 245 fresh cases of Covid-19 infection were detected across Assam—the highest figure this year. At present, there are 1023 active Covid-19 cases in the state.

In view of the increase in Covid-19 cases in other states, the state government has made it mandatory for all passengers arriving from Mumbai and Bengaluru to undergo tests at airports and railway stations.