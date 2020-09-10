e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Amid surge in Covid-19 cases, CM Yogi calls for special attention to 4 districts

Amid surge in Covid-19 cases, CM Yogi calls for special attention to 4 districts

Calling for special attention to the Covid-19 situation in Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur and Prayagraj, he said an action plan should be worked out to strengthen the medical system in these districts.

india Updated: Sep 10, 2020 17:31 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
File photo: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
File photo: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)
         

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday took note of over 149,000 tests that have been conducted in the state on Wednesday. He said more RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) and rapid antigen tests should be done. Testing labs should function to their optimum capacity, the chief minister added.

Calling for special attention to the Covid-19 situation in Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur and Prayagraj, he said an action plan should be worked out to strengthen the medical system in these districts.

Laying stress on increasing the number of beds for Covid-19 patients in Prayagraj, he said the command and control centre set up there for the Kumbh Mela should be used as a Covid command centre now.

The chief minister was reviewing the Unlock-4 situation at a high-level meeting at his Lok Bhawan office in Lucknow on Thursday. He called for consistent effort to make people aware of measures for protection from Covid-19. Surveillance and contact tracing are necessary to check the spread of the Covid-19, he said.

Also read: Top Hindu body of sadhus back Kangana Ranaut in political row with Shiv Sena

CM Adityanath said besides providing treatment to Covid-19 patients, the focus should be on effective contact-tracing. Admission of seriously ill Covid-19 patients should be ensured to hospitals without any problem, he added. He also asked officials to increase manpower in hospitals as per the need, adding that specialists should be deployed in L-2 Covid hospitals.

Adityanath said that the system of issuing entry passes to the secretariat should be made stricter, and called for action against those not following these directives. Asserting that there should not be any complaint about the availability and supply of fertilizers, the CM asked various district magistrates to monitor the situation regularly. He also said a drive to remove illegal possessions and encroachments should be launched.

The chief minister also emphasises the importance of providing more jobs in every field. He said a meeting of Udyog Bandhu should be convened at the earliest through video conferencing.

tags
top news
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
India, Japan sign key pact for reciprocal provision of supplies, services between defence forces
India, Japan sign key pact for reciprocal provision of supplies, services between defence forces
Serum Institute pauses Covishield vaccine trials in India
Serum Institute pauses Covishield vaccine trials in India
Magenta, Grey lines of Delhi metro start tomorrow: All you need to know
Magenta, Grey lines of Delhi metro start tomorrow: All you need to know
Will Rhea Chakraborty be released from jail? Mumbai court’s verdict tomorrow
Will Rhea Chakraborty be released from jail? Mumbai court’s verdict tomorrow
Paresh Rawal, ex-BJP MP, appointed chief of National School of Drama
Paresh Rawal, ex-BJP MP, appointed chief of National School of Drama
Kangana Ranaut calls Shiv Sena ‘Sonia Sena’, Uddhav Thackeray ‘a dynast’
Kangana Ranaut calls Shiv Sena ‘Sonia Sena’, Uddhav Thackeray ‘a dynast’
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroRafale induction LIVECovid-19 casesAnkita Lokhande

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In