Top Hindu body of sadhus back Kangana Ranaut in political row with Shiv Sena

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 16:45 IST

Amid a bitter face-off with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has received support from the Akhil Bhartiya Akhada Parishad (ABAP)— the apex decision-making body of the 13 recognised Hindu monastic orders of the country.

Describing Kangana as a “brave and courageous” daughter of the country, Akhara Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri said the actor was being attacked by a government in “fear”.

“The fearless voice of the actor against nepotism and domination of a particular community in Bollywood besides the nexus existing between the film industry and the drug Mafia has caused ripples. The mafia and state government are both in fear and simply hitting out at her,” said Giri.

Lending support, Giri further said all saints and the countrymen are with Kangana in this battle of hers. He also thanked Himachal Pradesh and the Central government for giving security cover to Kangana.

The attack on her office - the Mumbai civic body partially demolished her office in Pali Hills for what it said was unauthorised alterations, said Giri was an act of simple retaliation aimed at suppressing her voice.

Ranaut has crossed swords with the Shiv Sena, which rules in Maharashtra as well as controls the BMC, with her remark comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

The 33-year-old actor, who returned to Mumbai on Wednesday from her home state Himachal Pradesh, has alleged that the Maharashtra government was targeting her because of her clash with the Shiv Sena.

“However, the Maharashtra High Court has given a huge relief to Kangana by granting a stay on the demolition operations. The bravery with which she has faced drug and Bollywood mafia in Sushant Singh murder case has made many people angry and she is being targeted at their behest,” he added.

He went on to allege that the law and order situation in Maharashtra was very bad.

“Even in the case of mob lynching of the two saints in Palghar, the Maharashtra government has not taken any action. The Akhada parishad has demanded a CBI inquiry in the Palghar case but the state government has failed to act,” he added.