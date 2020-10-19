‘Amid surge in Covid-19 cases, discussion is on for imposition of total lockdown’: Manipur CM

india

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 23:06 IST

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Monday said the state government is discussing the possibility of the imposition of a state-wide total lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

CM Biren was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the 222nd death anniversary of King Rajarshi Bhagyachandra - known for defending Manipur against Burmese emperors - at Shree Shree Govindajee Temple in Imphal on Monday.

Responding to a question on the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases, he said the whole nation has been badly affected by the virus and that it is hard to contain the pandemic as it is caused by a new virus which has no vaccine.

Stating that the situation in the past few days is quite alarming in the state, the chief minister informed that the government has identified the affected areas and pockets. Total lockdown would be imposed in these areas to prevent further spread, he said.

Urging local clubs to get involved in the government’s efforts to fight the disease, Singh said that the state has also sought advice from the centre regarding the imposition of a statewide total lockdown for a couple of weeks.

Meanwhile, demanding a comprehensive state policy for effective combat against the Covid-19 pandemic, the representatives of six students’ bodies staged a sit-in demonstration while following necessary protocols at Keishampat in Imphal on Monday.

In the last 24 hours, the state reported 315 new Covid-19 cases, including 30 personnel from the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) while a 53-year-old male died from the infection. The state’s total Covid-19 tally now stands at 15,778, official sources said.

The cumulative number of deaths in the state is 117 while the number of active and recovered cases are 3,748 and 11,913 respectively. With the recovery of 172 patients in the past 24 hours, the recovery rate in the state is 75.50 percent.

As of Monday, 413,612 people were screened at various entry points into the state while 322,852 individuals were tested for the disease, said officials.