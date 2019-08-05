e-paper
Monday, Aug 05, 2019

Amit Shah gets a pat on the back from PM Modi after Article 370 is scrapped

Union home minister Amit Shah piloted the government’s two contentious proposals in Parliament and singlehandedly countered the opposition’s sharp criticism for revoking Article 370 of the Constitution which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

india Updated: Aug 05, 2019 23:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Union Home Minister Amit Shah after the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill being passed by Rajya Sabha.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Union Home Minister Amit Shah after the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill being passed by Rajya Sabha.(ANI)
         

Union home minister Amit Shah, who navigated the government’s two contentious proposals in Parliament to redefine the status of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, and singlehandedly countered the opposition’s sharp criticism for revoking Article 370 of the Constitution, came in for rich praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi..

Shah spent about an hour responding to the many points that lawmakers had made during the seven-hour debate in the Rajya Sabha. Scrapping Article 370 had been on the BJP’s agenda for a long time and was part of its election manifesto.

As Chairman Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Modi who had been sitting through Amit Shah’s response, walked up to the number two man in his government. Shah bowed to Modi and a visibly pleased Prime Minister patted his back.

 

PM Modi continued his praise on Twitter as well.

 

The Rajya Sabha passed by a voice vote the resolution to abrogate Article 370 and the accompanying Article 35A ending seven decades of autonomy and special status for Jammu and Kashmir.

The bill to split the state in two UTs-- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh -- was passed by 125 votes in favour and 61 against. One member abstained from voting and two PDP lawmakers were debarred from the day’s proceedings after they tore a copy of the Constitution of India in the House to protest against the move.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 23:00 IST

