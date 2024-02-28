Amit Shah hails biggest offshore drug haul: ‘Historic success a testament to govt's commitment’

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hailed the biggest offshore drug haul in India as a “testament” to the Narendra Modi government's “unwavering commitment” to making the nation drug-free. Shah said the historic success is a testament to the Modi government's unwavering commitment to making the nation drug-free.

In a joint operation carried out by the Narcotics Control Bureau, the Indian Navy, and the Gujarat Police, over 3,100 kg of drugs in a mother ship – a large vessel carrying large quantities of narcotic contraband for distribution to receiving vessels over the route – were seized near the Gujarat coast.

Five suspects, believed to be from Pakistan or Iran, have been apprehended in connection with the operation, according to people familiar with the matter.

“On this occasion, I congratulate the NCB, the Navy, and the Gujarat Police,” Shah said in a post on X.

“Pursuing PM Narendra Modi Ji's vision of a drug-free Bharat our agencies today achieved the grand success of making the biggest offshore seizure of drugs in the nation. In a joint operation carried out by the NCB, the Navy, and the Gujarat Police, a gigantic consignment of 3132 kg of drugs was seized,” he added.

The seized drugs, with an estimated value exceeding ₹1000 crore, are the largest in terms of quantity, according to NCB officials.

"We will share details later in the day. The 5 arrested men do not have identity papers with them. They are either from Iran or Pakistan. This is the highest ever seizure offshore (in terms of quantity) in the country," NCB deputy director general (operations), Gyaneshwar Singh, said.

The agency has yet to disclose the type of drugs seized in the operation.

In February 2022, 221 kg of methamphetamine was seized from a vessel near the Gujarat coast, followed by the confiscation of 200 kg of high-grade heroin off the Kerala coast in October of the same year. Last year's May 11 operation marked another milestone, with the interception of at least 2500 kg of methamphetamine, valued at ₹12000 crore, from a mother ship dispatched from Pakistan.

Investigations into previous cases have revealed a pattern of drug trafficking orchestrated by Pakistan-based Haji Salim.