'Masterminded by Amit Shah': Congress attacks BJP leader over merger of 20 TMC MPs with NCPI

With 20 rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs announcing their merger with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), the Congress on Monday alleged that home minister Amit Shah “masterminded” what it called an “illegal breakaway” of legislators as part of a wider plan to secure a two-thirds majority for the NDA in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah ‘masterminded’ TMC breakaway, alleges Congress in fresh two-thirds majority claim (File photos)

The opposition party described the move as “bizarre”, claiming it was a calculated political strategy with serious implications for parliamentary balance.

Congress escalates attack on Amit Shah Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh launched a sharp attack on the Union home minister, accusing him of undermining democratic norms and constitutional values through the development.

In a post on X, Ramesh said: “A desperate Union home minister – who is an absolute disgrace to the position once held by Sardar Patel – has taken Indian democracy to new lows in a shameless manner."

Ramesh further alleged that the merger of the rebel MPs was not incidental but orchestrated.

“He has masterminded the illegal breakaway of 20 TMC MPs and their wholly questionable fusion with an unheard of and reportedly registered but unrecognised political outfit formed just three years back,” the Congress leader said.

He added that the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) could potentially emerge as a significant constituent within the NDA, even overtaking established allies like the TDP and JD(U), which he said should be raising objections to what he termed “downgrade” through “underhand tactics”.

“This bizarre move is part of the Union home minister's strategy to engineer a two-thirds majority for the NDA in the Lok Sabha. Decency, decorum and devotion to constitutional values and principles remain vulnerable and threatened every day he continues in office,” the Congress leader said.