Amit Shah meets key BJP leaders from 3 states to prep for assembly polls

After registering a massive victory in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday called on a meeting of core groups of Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand to strategise for the assembly polls scheduled to take place in the said states later this year.

The meeting is taking place in the BJP head office in the national capital.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, National General Secretary Ramlal along with other BJP leaders are present in the meeting.

Further details are awaited.

First Published: Jun 09, 2019 13:45 IST