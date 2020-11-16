Amit Shah, Nadda to attend ceremony as Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for 4th straight term

india

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 11:04 IST

BJP president JP Nadda and Union home minister Amit Shah will attend the oath-taking ceremony of JD (U) chief and Bihar CM designate Nitish Kumar in Patna on Monday.

The JD (U) chief will take oath as the chief minister of Bihar for the fourth straight term today after a neck-to-neck contest to clinch the Bihar assembly polls, the results for which were declared late at night on November 10.

On Sunday, Kumar met Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan to stake claim to form the government in the state after the NDA emerged victorious in the polls held for the 243 member Bihar assembly. The oath taking ceremony of the new cabinet is likely to be held at around 4.30 pm this afternoon.

In a meeting held on Sunday morning, NDA leaders had chosen Nitish Kumar as the leader of the NDA legislature party securing his return as the chief minister of Bihar for the fourth time.

In another surprising development, Katihar MLA-- BJP’s Tarkishore Prasad will take over as the deputy chief minister instead of Sushil Kumar Modi who was at the helm during the earlier term.

Throughout a rigorous poll campaign amid the raging Covid-19 pandemic, the Bharatiya Janata Party had maintained that in the event of a victory for the NDA, incumbent Nitish Kumar would be the chief minister of Bihar. Kumar’s own party, the Janata Dal (United) however, did not put up a very good show in the battle for Bihar. In the 243-seat Bihar Legislative Assembly, the JD (U) just managed to win 43 seats, while 8 seats were won by two other NDA constituents. The BJP won on 74 seats helping the National Democratic Alliance secure a 125-seat majority in the assembly.

After the results were declared, the RJD, emerged as the single-largest party with 75 seats while the Congress won only 19 of the 70 seats it had been allotted to contest as part of the Grand Alliance.