List of ministers: Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh, S Jaishankar join Team Modi
In a surprise inclusion, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar took oath as union minister. Nitish Kumar-led JD(U), which was expected to be part of the Council of Ministers , decided to stay away but will continue to support NDA.india Updated: May 30, 2019 20:34 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his team, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, took oath of office in the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday in front of 6000-strong audience comprising foreign heads of state, sports and film stars, diplomats and politicians.
In a surprise inclusion, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar took oath as union minister.
Nitish Kumar-led JD(U), which was expected to be part of the Council of Ministers , decided to stay away but will continue to support NDA.
The oath ceremony was preceded by a meeting of PM Modi with the incumbent ministers at his residence at 5pm. Earlier, Amit Shah called all those who had been selected to join the Cabinet to inform them about the decision. This followed a series of meeting with the PM spanning three days.
Here’s a complete list of the Council of Ministers:
PRIME MINISTER
Narendra Modi
UNION MINISTERS
1. Rajnath Singh
2. Amit Shah
3. Nitin Gadkari
4. DV Sadananda Gowda
5. Nirmala Sitharaman
6. Ram Vilas Paswan, LJP
7. Narendra Singh Tomar
8. Ravi Shankar Prasad
9. Harsimrat Kaur Badal
10. Thawar Chand Gehlot
11. S Jaishankar
12. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
13. Arjun Munda
14. Smriti Irani
15. Dr Harshavardhan
16. Prakash Javadekar
17. Piyush Goyal
18. Dharmendra Pradhan
19. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
20. Prahlad Joshi
21. Mahendra Nath Pandey
22. Arvind Sawant, Shiv Sena
23. Giriraj Singh
24. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
MINISTERS OF STATE (INDEPENDENT CHARGE)
25. Santosh Kumar Gangwar
26. Rao Inderjit Singh
27. Shripad Yesso Naik
28. Jitendra Singh
29. Kiren Rijiju
30. Prahlad Singh Patel
31. Raj Kumar Singh
32. Hardeep Singh Puri
33. Mansukh Lal Mandaviya
MINISTERS OF STATE
34. Faggan Singh Kulaste
35. Ashwini Kumar Chaubey
36. Arjun Ram Meghwal
37. VK Singh
38. Krishanpal Gurjar
39. Raosaheb Danve
40. GK Reddy
41. Parshottam Rupala
42. Ramdas Athawale
43. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
44. Babul Supriyo
45. Sanjiv Kumar Baliyan
First Published: May 30, 2019 19:43 IST