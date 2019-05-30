List of ministers: Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh, S Jaishankar join Team Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his team, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, took oath of office in the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday in front of 6000-strong audience comprising foreign heads of state, sports and film stars, diplomats and politicians.

In a surprise inclusion, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar took oath as union minister.

Nitish Kumar-led JD(U), which was expected to be part of the Council of Ministers , decided to stay away but will continue to support NDA.

The oath ceremony was preceded by a meeting of PM Modi with the incumbent ministers at his residence at 5pm. Earlier, Amit Shah called all those who had been selected to join the Cabinet to inform them about the decision. This followed a series of meeting with the PM spanning three days.

Here’s a complete list of the Council of Ministers:

PRIME MINISTER

Narendra Modi

UNION MINISTERS

1. Rajnath Singh

2. Amit Shah

3. Nitin Gadkari

4. DV Sadananda Gowda

5. Nirmala Sitharaman

6. Ram Vilas Paswan, LJP

7. Narendra Singh Tomar

8. Ravi Shankar Prasad

9. Harsimrat Kaur Badal

10. Thawar Chand Gehlot

11. S Jaishankar

12. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

13. Arjun Munda

14. Smriti Irani

15. Dr Harshavardhan

16. Prakash Javadekar

17. Piyush Goyal

18. Dharmendra Pradhan

19. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

20. Prahlad Joshi

21. Mahendra Nath Pandey

22. Arvind Sawant, Shiv Sena

23. Giriraj Singh

24. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

MINISTERS OF STATE (INDEPENDENT CHARGE)

25. Santosh Kumar Gangwar

26. Rao Inderjit Singh

27. Shripad Yesso Naik

28. Jitendra Singh

29. Kiren Rijiju

30. Prahlad Singh Patel

31. Raj Kumar Singh

32. Hardeep Singh Puri

33. Mansukh Lal Mandaviya

MINISTERS OF STATE

34. Faggan Singh Kulaste

35. Ashwini Kumar Chaubey

36. Arjun Ram Meghwal

37. VK Singh

38. Krishanpal Gurjar

39. Raosaheb Danve

40. GK Reddy

41. Parshottam Rupala

42. Ramdas Athawale

43. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti

44. Babul Supriyo

45. Sanjiv Kumar Baliyan

First Published: May 30, 2019 19:43 IST