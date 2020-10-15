e-paper
Amit Shah pays his tributes to ex-President APJ Abdul Kalam on birth anniversary

Amit Shah pays his tributes to ex-President APJ Abdul Kalam on birth anniversary

india Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 08:47 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Late former President APJ Abdul Kalam, at Parliament House in New Delhi. (PTI)
         

Home minister Amit Shah on Thursday paid his tributes to former President and scientist APJ Abdul Kalam on his 69th birth anniversary.

Shah wrote on Twitter, “Remembering Bharat Ratna Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his jayanti. A visionary leader and architect of India’s space & missile programmes, who always wanted to build a strong and self-reliant India. His immortal legacy in the field of science and education is an epitome of inspiration.”

Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam was born on October 15, 1931 in Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram. He worked with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) as a scientist and an administrator before becoming the President of India.

He also headed the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme and developed missiles like Agni and Prithvi. His close involvement with the nation’s space and ballistic missile development program earned him the sobriquet “Missile Man of India”.

