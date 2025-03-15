Amit Shah recalls jail time during Congress govt in Assam: ‘Was beaten up’

Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that during the Congress government in Assam, he was beaten up and had jail food for seven days, adding that the party "did not allow peace in the state". Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a gathering during the inauguration of Lachit Barphukan Police Academy, in Assam's Golaghat, Saturday.(PTI)

Amit Shah was recalling his detention during Hiteshwar Saikia's tenure as Assam chief minister on Saturday while speaking at the inaugural ceremony of Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Dergaon.

“I have also been beaten up by the Congress government in Assam. Hiteshwar Saikia was the chief minister of Assam and we used to raise slogans against former PM Indira Gandhi that 'Assam ki gaaliyan suni hai, Indira Gandhi khooni hai'”, news agency ANI quoted Amit Shah as saying.

‘I had jail food’

Hiteswar Saikia served as the chief minister of Assam for two terms - from 1983 to 1985 and then from 1991 to 1996.

"I too had jail food for seven days in Assam and people from all over the country came to save Assam. Today Assam is moving ahead on the path of development," Shah added.

Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated the first phase of the revamped police academy named after Lachit Barphukan in Assam's Golaghat district. The Home minister was accompanied by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, among others.

Amit Shah also thanked Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for naming the police academy after Lachit Barphukan, who he called a “brave warrior" who helped the state ”to be victorious against the Mughals".

Amit Shah said that Assam's Lachit Barphukan police academy will become the top one in the country in the next 5 years.

"In the coming five years, the police academy will become the best police academy in the whole country. I thank Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for naming it after Lachit Barphukan. Brave warrior Lachit Barphukan helped Assam to be victorious against the Mughals... Lachit Barphukan was limited to the state of Assam only but today the biography of Lachit Barphukan is being taught in 23 languages and is inspiring students," Amit Shah said.

Shah added said that Assam's conviction rate up from five per cent to 25 per cent in three years and will cross the national average soon.

"Modi government to bring in ₹3 lakh crore infra projects in Assam in addition to ₹5 lakh crore proposed investment at recent biz summit," he said.

Amit Shah landed in Dergaon on Friday evening for a three-day tour of two northeastern states - Assam and Mizoram.