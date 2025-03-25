Menu Explore
Amit Shah says separatism in Jammu and Kashmir is now history as two Hurriyat-linked groups break ties with it

ByHT News Desk
Mar 25, 2025 01:26 PM IST

Union home minister Amit Shah said that separatism is history in Kashmir, crediting Modi govt's policies as two Hurriyat-linked groups cut ties with it.

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that separatism in Jammu and Kashmir is now history, citing two Hurriyat-linked organisations severing ties with separatism.

Union home minister Amit Shah in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, March 21, 2025.(Sansad TV)
Union home minister Amit Shah in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, March 21, 2025.(Sansad TV)

He called it a major step towards national unity and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for the change.

“Separatism has become history in Kashmir. The unifying policies of the Modi government have tossed separatism out of J&K. Two organizations associated with the Hurriyat have announced the severing of all ties with separatism,” Shah wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Shah called it a step towards national unity and urged all groups to reject separatism, saying it reflects PM Narendra Modi’s vision for a peaceful and unified Bharat.

“I welcome this step towards strengthening Bharat's unity and urge all such groups to come forward and shed separatism once and for all. It is a big victory for PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision of building a developed, peaceful and unified Bharat,” Amit Shah added.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
