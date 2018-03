Amit Shah sets BJP target of 21 of 25 Northeast seats for 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Gearing up for the next general election, BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday set a target of 21 seats out of 25 parliamentary constituencies from northeast in Lok Sabha polls in 2019.

Addressing a rally of BJP booth unit chiefs in Guwahati, he asked the party members to work towards achieving this target.

“I want to give a target for 2019 polls. We want to win more than 21 seats out of 25 seats from North East,” Shah said in the rally.

“Except Mizoram, all other states in NE are ruled by NEDA (North-East Democratic Alliance) constituents. So all of you need to take it forward,” Shah said, adding the party won eight seats from the region during last Lok Sabha polls in 2014.

The BJP needs to win maximum number of seats from northeast to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi so that development of the region continues.

The party chief asked the Assam unit to expand the network and appoint “Page Pramukh” or the in-charge of each page of electoral list

He also hit out at the Opposition for the ongoing stalemate in budget session of Parliament and said: “We are ready to debate on all issues but it is the Opposition which doesn’t want the House to function.”

Commenting on no-confidence motions submitted by the Congress, TDP and YSR Congress, Shah said the BJP government is prepared to face the motion, adding: “We have the majority with us.”