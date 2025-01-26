Amit Shah to join Maha kumbh in Prayagraj, will take dip at Triveni Sangam

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to make a one-day visit to Prayagraj on Monday to take part in the Mahakumbh Mela 2025, as per a release from the Mahakumbh Media Centre. New Delhi, India - Dec. 18, 2024: Amit Shah, Union Minister of Home along with other Cabinet Ministers addresses a press conference at BJP Headquarters in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, December 18, 2024. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

According to the release, Shah is scheduled to arrive in Prayagraj at 11:25 AM on Monday, following which he will take a holy bath at the Triveni Sangam. He will then visit the Bade Hanuman Ji Temple and Abhayvat.

Later, the minister will proceed to Juna Akhara, where he will meet the Maharaj and other saints of the Akhara and have lunch with them.

His schedule also includes visits to Guru Sharananand Ji's Ashram, where he will meet Guru Sharananand Ji and Govind Giri Ji Maharaj, and conclude his visit with a meeting with the Shankaracharyas of Sringeri, Puri, and Dwaraka.

The Home Minister will depart from Prayagraj for Delhi in the evening, the release stated.

Notably, the Mahakumbh Media Centre announced that vehicle passes would be invalid in the Mahakumbh area from 25th January to 3rd February, with the area designated as a "No Vehicle Zone" for public safety and crowd management during the peak mela period.

Vehicle owners are advised to park their vehicles in nearby parking lots and follow GPS instructions to reach the Media Centre, the release added.

According to prior reports, the Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj has seen an unprecedented influx of devotees, with more than 10.80 crore taking the sacred plunge at the revered Ganga-Yamuna-Saraswati confluence as of Friday.

According to ancient traditions, Mahakumbh serves as a spiritual convergence point for people of all castes, sects, and beliefs associated with Sanatan Dharma.

The Mahakumbh, which commenced on January 13, will continue until February 26. The next key bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

The Maha Kumbh is held every 12 years, and a huge turnout of devotees is expected in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

According to tradition, pilgrims flock to the Sangam--the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati (now extinct) rivers--to take the holy dip, which is believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation).

Rooted in Sanatan Dharma, the event signifies a celestial alignment that creates an auspicious period for spiritual cleansing and devotion.The Mahakumbh Mela is expected to host over 45 crore visitors, marking a historic occasion for India. (ANI)