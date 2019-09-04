e-paper
In Ahmedabad, Amit Shah successfully operated for ailment on back of the neck, discharged

Amit Shah was successfully operated on and was discharged after the surgery at the private hospital.

india Updated: Sep 04, 2019 15:34 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Union minister Amit Shah underwent a minor surgery on Wednesday.
Union minister Amit Shah underwent a minor surgery on Wednesday.(PTI photo)
         

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday underwent a minor surgery for lipoma on the back of his neck at an Ahmedabad hospital, the party said in a statement.

Shah, also the BJP president , was successfully operated on and was discharged after the surgery at the private hospital, the party said. “He was successfully operated on for lipoma on the back of the neck under local anaesthesia. After this minor surgery, he was discharged,” it said, quoting from the hospital’s statement. A lipoma is a slow-growing, fatty lump that is most often situated between the skin and the underlying muscle layer.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 15:26 IST

