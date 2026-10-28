Ancient Nalanda, AI, interactive displays: Inside CBSE’s new Experience Centre

From a kiosk on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Exam Warriors’ to holographic interactions with Dr BR Ambedkar and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, career-discovery exhibits, scientific exploration and immersive journeys through Earth and space, the Central Board of Secondary’s (CBSE) Experience Centre at its New Delhi headquarters brings together interactive experiences designed to take students beyond textbooks. The centre spans 6,000 square feet and houses 12 zones and 21 exhibits. (@JoshiPralhad | Official X account)

Inaugurated by Union education minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday, the 6,000-square-foot centre houses 12 zones and 21 exhibits aimed at encouraging curiosity, building self-confidence and helping students explore their interests and future opportunities. The centre presents a connected journey through knowledge and learning from India’s educational heritage and the evolution of CBSE to scientific exploration, career discovery and immersive digital experiences.

The centre spans 6,000 square feet and houses 12 zones and 21 exhibits. It aims to take students beyond textbooks through hands-on activities, interactive displays, augmented and virtual reality, artificial intelligence (AI) and holographic representations of eminent personalities.

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CBSE’s Experience Centre journey begins with Shiksha Ki Kahani, a film narrated through a personified voice of the river Saraswati. It traces the evolution of knowledge in India, connecting the ancient gurukul system and historic centres of learning such as Nalanda with modern schools and digital classrooms.

The exhibit also highlights the role of present-day students in carrying forward this educational legacy and contributing to the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047. A separate section traces the evolution of CBSE through historical photographs and archival material, including records dating back to 1935, offering visitors a glimpse into the board’s role in the development of school education.

Exploring Earth, space and scientific concepts

The centre introduces students to Earth’s history through a visual and interactive geological timeline spanning millions of years. Another experience, ‘Eduverse’, combines motion-based interaction and multisensory elements to take visitors through forests, oceans and the Himalayas before extending the journey to the Moon and other planets.

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The experience returns to Earth with a message about the interconnectedness of natural systems and the role each individual plays in the living planet.

Joshi said students should not merely study scientific concepts but also observe, experiment and understand them through practical experiences.

He said the centre reflected the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020’s emphasis on experiential and holistic learning, helping nurture curiosity, independent thinking and creativity.

Career discovery and future professions

For students considering their future, the centre has three exhibits: ‘Career Explorer’, ‘Future of Professions’ and ‘Magic Mirror: Future You’. These interactive experiences are designed to help visitors explore career options, identify their interests and understand how professions and the nature of work could change in the coming years.

CBSE chairperson Mandeep K Bhandari said preparing students for the future also meant introducing them to new areas of learning and work. With AI now part of the curriculum, he said, students needed opportunities to engage with technologies that would become increasingly relevant in the years ahead.

Meeting Ambedkar, Kalam and Kapil Dev

Holographic interactions with representations of Dr Ambedkar and Dr Kalam introduce students to the lives and contributions of eminent personalities.

Joshi also invoked former India cricket captain Kapil Dev while speaking about the importance of recognising individual interests rather than judging children solely by their marks. He said Kapil Dev had identified his sporting ambitions early and pursued them despite limited encouragement.

The minister argued that understanding what a child wants to do and helping them pursue their interests are important to developing their potential and confidence.

Exam warriors

A dedicated kiosk on Exam Warriors, authored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focuses on developing a healthier approach to examinations. It highlights confidence, stress management and a positive attitude towards tests. The exhibit encourages students to view examinations as a part of their learning journey rather than a measure of their self-worth.

At the inauguration, Joshi criticised what he called society’s growing obsession with marks, saying parents and schools often prioritised scores over students’ understanding, abilities and interests.

“Today, most of our time is spent figuring out how to memorise things and score marks. Parents, too, feel that somehow, by whatever means, children must get marks,” he said, describing the tendency as becoming “marksvaadis”.

He also flagged student suicides following poor examination results, saying the education system needed to do more to build self-confidence.

“I firmly believe that this Experience Centre will become a major force in building children’s self-confidence,” he said.

Interactive learning beyond textbooks

The centre uses radio-frequency identification (RFID)-enabled smart cards to allow visitors to interact with exhibits, participate in activities and access personalised takeaways and game-based leaderboards.

CBSE chairperson Bhandari said the Experience Centre reflects the board’s effort to move beyond examination results and create learning experiences that help students understand concepts, explore emerging technologies and make informed choices about their future.

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“The Experience Centre brings together several areas that are becoming increasingly important for students, giving them a space to engage with new ideas, technologies and career possibilities in their own ways. Education is not only about what students learn in school, but also about their interests, well-being and the choices they make for the future,” he said.

Prachi Pandey, joint secretary in the Union education ministry’s school education department, said exposure to new subjects, professionals and ideas could help children recognise their interests and consider future possibilities.

“The centre gives them an opportunity to experience some of the emerging technologies. Our responsibility is not simply to introduce children to technology but also to give them the confidence to engage with it,” she said.

Joshi said the initiative will make learning more engaging and student-centred, adding that fostering curiosity, creativity and confidence was essential to preparing young people to contribute to a developed India by 2047.