Suggest steps for better traffic mgmt around schools in Lucknow: Allahabad HC to CBSE

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has asked the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to suggest effective measures to improve traffic management around its schools in Lucknow. The court summoned a responsible board official to explain how compliance with its earlier directions could be ensured in CBSE-affiliated schools. The court passed the order on October 13, which was uploaded recently, while hearing a public interest litigation filed by Gomti River Bank Residents’ Association. (For Representation)

The division bench of Justice Alok Mathur and Justice Brij Raj Singh also directed that appropriate action be taken against schools violating the orders. The court passed the order on October 13, which was uploaded recently, while hearing a public interest litigation filed by Gomti River Bank Residents’ Association.

It observed that CBSE had been impleaded to ensure compliance with its earlier directions in affiliated schools and to facilitate action against those found violating them. During the hearing, the deputy transport commissioner informed the court that inspections of school vehicles would continue and compliance with the Motor Vehicles Act and the rules framed under it would be ensured.

The court stressed that inspections must be conducted regularly to protect children’s safety and should not be treated as a one-time exercise. The court was also informed that Lucknow’s deputy commissioner of police (traffic), who headed a committee constituted to address traffic-related issues, had been transferred.

The bench directed the UP director general of police to consult the additional advocate general and nominate a new chairperson for the committee. The officer appointed must not be below the rank of DCP. The appointment process must be completed within 10 days of submission of the certified copy of the order, it further directed.

As information regarding building plans of schools in neighbouring districts had not been received, the court granted the state government an additional 10 days to submit the details. Once the plans are available, the additional advocate general, his team and the amicus curiae will examine them and submit a report at the next hearing on November 4.