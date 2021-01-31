Andaman and Nicobar: No new Covid-19 case for fifth day in a row
Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record a single fresh Covid-19 case for the last five days, a health department official said on Sunday.
The coronavirus tally in the union territory remained at 4,994, while 62 people have so far died due to the contagion, he said.
The archipelago has not reported any new Covid-19 case since Tuesday. "No fresh Covid-19 case was reported for the fifth day in a row on Saturday," the official said.
The union territory now has only four active Covid-19 cases, he said.
One more person was cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 4,928, the official said.
Also read| 13,052 new Covid-19 cases recorded in India in 24 hrs, tally above 10.7 million
The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted 2,21,875 sample tests for Covid-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 2.25 per cent, he added.
So far a total of 2,844 beneficiaries including Defence healthcare workers have received Covid-19 vaccine in the union territory of which 1,518 are in South Andaman district, 1,000 in North Andaman district and 326 in Nicobar district, he said.
All passengers arriving by plane or ship in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands have to produce a Covid-19 negative test report before they are allowed entry into the Islands, the official added.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amit Shah to virtually address Bengal rally while BJP placates Matuas
- Senior BJP leaders had been busy placating the Matuas, who were upset with the cancellation of Union minister Amit Shah's Bengal rally on Saturday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'India was shocked to see insult of Tricolour on Republic Day': PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SoPs for cinema halls and theatres to operate at 100% capacity released
- Staggered show timings and physical distancing of minimum 6 feet in common areas are among the SOPs announced on Sunday for operation of cinema halls and theatres at 100% capacity.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi addresses 73rd episode of Mann ki Baat: Top quotes
- This episode of Mann ki Baat also comes after violence in the national capital on Republic Day when clashes broke out between protesting farmers and the Delhi Police after the farmers' tractors rally did not go as planned.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's Covid vaccination programme will be an example for world, says PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mann Ki Baat Highlights| FASTag implementation saved ₹21000 crore
Watch live: PM Narendra Modi addresses 73rd episode of Mann Ki Baat programme
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India fastest to inoculate 3 million people, over 9 lakh vaccinated in 2 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ATM withdrawal, gas cylinder prices: Changes expected from Feb 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu assembly election: BJP focuses on central schemes to make a mark
- The BJP hopes that building its campaign around the Central scheme will allow it to beat any incumbency against ally AIADMK apart from earning goodwill in a state, where it has remained a fringe political player.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Andaman and Nicobar: No new Covid-19 case for fifth day in a row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Digital ticket booking, 100% capacity: Govt issues revised SOPs for cinema halls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
13,052 new Covid-19 cases recorded in India in 24 hrs, tally above 10.7 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kafeel Khan, 80 others included in list of history-sheeters in UP's Gorakhpur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rhino kills forest department staff in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park
- In a similar incident in March, 2020, Bikudar Bora, a game watcher, and Anil Kalita, a gardener, were patrolling in the Kohora range when they were suddenly attacked by a rhino. Bora died.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox