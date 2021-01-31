Andaman and Nicobar: No new Covid-19 case for fifth day in a row

Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record a single fresh Covid-19 case for the last five days, a health department official said on Sunday.

The coronavirus tally in the union territory remained at 4,994, while 62 people have so far died due to the contagion, he said.

The archipelago has not reported any new Covid-19 case since Tuesday. "No fresh Covid-19 case was reported for the fifth day in a row on Saturday," the official said.

The union territory now has only four active Covid-19 cases, he said.

One more person was cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 4,928, the official said.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted 2,21,875 sample tests for Covid-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 2.25 per cent, he added.

So far a total of 2,844 beneficiaries including Defence healthcare workers have received Covid-19 vaccine in the union territory of which 1,518 are in South Andaman district, 1,000 in North Andaman district and 326 in Nicobar district, he said.

All passengers arriving by plane or ship in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands have to produce a Covid-19 negative test report before they are allowed entry into the Islands, the official added.