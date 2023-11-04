Andhra Pradesh cabinet gives nod to caste survey

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet on Friday decided to hold a comprehensive caste survey, akin to Bihar, to gather information on the weaker sections of the society and ensure the availability of the government’s socio-economic benefits to them. Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy observed that such a comprehensive caste survey would help alleviate the lives of the oppressed classes (ANI)

Briefing reporters after a cabinet meeting, which was chaired by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, state information and public relations minister Ch Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna said the idea of a caste survey across the state was thoroughly discussed before endorsing the proposal.

“The chief minister observed that such a comprehensive caste survey would help alleviate the lives of the oppressed classes and take their social empowerment to the next level,” Krishna said.

The cabinet decision comes in the wake of opposition parties pressing for a caste census and revisiting the reservation formula to ensure adequate representation of various castes based on their numbers.

Earlier this year, the Bihar government had conducted a similar exercise to compile the socioeconomic data of each family in the state. The results of the survey, which faced legal challenges, showed that 63% of the population was made up of other backward classes (OBCs).

After the Bihar government announced the findings of its caste survey on October 2, the issue – which has the potential to upend heartland politics and propel caste into the core of the electoral discourse in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections – has been raised in other states as well, particularly in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, which go to the polls this month.

The Congress has made the survey a major poll plank ahead of the upcoming elections, promising to conduct it in Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh if it wins the assembly elections.

Speaking to the media, Krishna said the enumeration in Andhra Pradesh will take into consideration various factors such as the socio-economic status of the people, employment-oriented education and caste balance in society. “The survey will help create a database of the weaker sections in society, so that the government can extend its welfare schemes and other economic benefits to them,” Krishna said.

The cabinet also felt that the survey would help identify people who are eligible but not listed as beneficiaries of various welfare schemes, the minister said. “We can plan more poverty alleviation programmes and human resources development schemes so as to remove the economic disparities in society,” he added.

In a statement, the government said the cabinet approved a comprehensive caste census aimed at gathering primary information on the economic, social, educational, livelihood and population data with a particular focus on the marginalised sections.

Besides deciding on the caste survey, the cabinet decided to undertake a campaign on the YSR Aarogyasri programme from November 15 to December 15, to help people download the Aarogyasri App and educate them about free medical treatment of various diseases being provided at listed hospitals.

The cabinet also ratified the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB)’s approval of fresh investments worth ₹19,037crore that would provide employment opportunities to 69,565 people.

The cabinet has also approved allotment of lands for construction of government offices in several districts and allotment of industrial lands below 50 acres, made by AP Industrial and Infrastructure Corporation.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Srinivasa Rao Apparasu Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience. ...view detail