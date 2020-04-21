Andhra CM wants focus on Kurnool and Guntur as Covid-19 cases spike

india

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 17:37 IST

Andhra Pradesh continued to register a high incidence of Covid-19 with two deaths and 35 fresh positive cases being reported in the last 24 hours, taking the toll of casualties in the state to 22 and the positive cases to 757.

On Monday, the state had recorded three deaths and 75 new positive cases, the highest-ever in a single day that set alarm bells ringing in the state.

An official bulletin from the state medical and health department said both the deaths on Tuesday had occurred in Guntur district, which has emerged as a hotspot for Covid-19 with 158 positive cases and six deaths. In the last 24 hours, the district reported nine new cases.

Similarly, Kurnool district in Rayalaseema region has also become a matter of concern for the authorities. The district also reported five deaths and 184 positive cases for Covid-19, including 10 in the last 24 hours. Krishna district with 83 positive cases, Chittoor with 53 cases and Kadapa with 46 cases have also been causing concern for the authorities.

Follow coronavirus latest updates here.

The health department has attributed the increasing number of cases to increase in the number of tests being done in the state in the last few days. In the last 24 hours, as many as 5,022 samples have been tested. A total of 35,755 samples have been tested since the epidemic broke out.

Quoting the central figures, an official spokesman from the chief minister’s office said Andhra Pradesh stands at the top in terms of tests being conducted for Covid-19. “As against the national average of 290 tests per million people, AP is at the top of the list with 715 tests per million,” the spokesman said.

Chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy told officials to focus on the districts like Kurnool and Guntur which reported high incidence of Covid-19 particluarly after the return of Tablighi Jamaat members from a congregation in Delhi last month.

The chief minister held a video conference with district collectors and Muslim religious leaders on the measures being taken to contain Covid-19. He appealed to the religious leaders to ensure that the people would offer Ramzan prayers at homes and not in congregations.