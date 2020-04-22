Andhra crosses 800-mark in Covid-19 cases; 2 deaths today

india

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 20:59 IST

The number of positive cases for Covid-19 in Andhra Pradesh touched 800 mark on Wednesday with 56 new cases being reported from different parts of the state, apart from two more deaths due to the dreaded virus, in the last 24 hours.

For the second consecutive day, Guntur reported two more deaths, taking the total number of deaths in the district due to Covid-19 to eight. Both the deaths are said to be the secondary contacts of the returnees from Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin last month.

Overall, Andhra Pradesh has reported 24 deaths, while 23 people are reported dead in neighbouring Telangana.

According to a bulletin issued by the state medical and health department in the afternoon, as many as 5,757 samples were tested in the last 24 hours of which 5,701 turned negative. Of the remaining 56 positive cases, Guntur and Kurnool accounted for 19 cases each, while Chittoor reported six, Kadapa five, Prakasam four and Krishna three cases.

Kurnool and Guntur are leading the list with 203 and 177 positive cases, respectively, followed by 86 in Krishna district, 67 in Nellore, 59 in Chittoor, 51 in Kadapa, 48 in Prakasam, 39 in West Godavari and 36 in Anantapur.

The bulletin said 24 patients got discharged from the hospitals in the last 24 hours, including eight in Guntur, five in Anantapur, four each in SPS Nellore and Kadapa, two in Krishna and one in Visakhapatnam. The total number of patients recovered and discharged in the state till now has increased to 120.

Interestingly, an 85-year-old woman recovered from Covid-19 in Anantapur. She, along with five others, was discharged from KIMS Saveera hospital, the designated hospital for Covid-19 in Anantapur late on Tuesday night, after they fully recovered from the disease.

All of them got admitted to the hospital on April 5 had been undergoing treatment since then. Doctors and paramedical staff were happy to see off the octogenarian, who was brought out on a wheel-chair. They clapped to greet the woman and other four patients, as they came out.

Doctor Ravi Shankar, director of the hospital, said he was particularly happy that the 85-year-old woman had responded to the treatment like any other normal person.

The woman had contracted the infection from her son who died of Covid-19 early this month. Her grandson and three others who were serving the deceased were also affected. “In addition to the medication, the patients were provided nutritious food to improve their immunity,” he said.

The state government on Wednesday announced that the number of Covid-19 hospitals in the state had gone up from three to 79 as state had increased the number of Covid-19 exclusive hospitals in the state to six per district.

A total of 79 hospitals in 13 districts have been converted into Covid-19 hospitals till date. On Wednesday, the government decided to convert the Kurnool government general hospital into a Covid-19 hospital. These 79 hospitals are apart from the existing four Critical Care hospitals in the state.

“This results in the bed capacity of the state being boosted by 25,309. Each district is equipped to get 700 ventilators up and running,” an official bulletin from the government said.