e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 08, 2019

Andhra govt faces flak over Jagan’s house, defends expenditure

india Updated: Nov 07, 2019 23:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday attacked Andhra Pradesh’s YSR Congress Party (YSRCP)  government for allegedly spending over Rs 15 crore on chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy’s house at a time when he said the state was staring at a financial crisis.

“When Rome burned, Nero fiddled. When AP is burning under financial strain due to 5 months’ misrule & construction workers are ending lives, the Nero of AP @ysjagan is busy playing video games at his palatial home on which a staggering Rs 15.65 crore was spent by the government. Shocking!” the former chief minister tweeted.

Naidu posted images of government orders purportedly showing the expenditure incurred on Jagan’s house at Tadepalli in Guntur district.

“@ysjagan’s Govt has allotted a whopping Rs. 73 LAKHS to fix WINDOWS for his [Jagan’s] house! Now that’s one super expensive view at the expense of State exchequer! This comes at a time when AP is grappling with fiscal mess caused by mismanagement in the last 5 months. Truly cringe-worthy,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

After the YSRCP’s victory in the April state elections, Jagan was sworn in as the chief minister on May 30. Since then, his house in Guntur has undergone several modifications, including the addition of a helipad built a cost of Rs 1.89 crore, according to a government order.

However, an official from the chief minister’s officer (CMO) said on condition of anonymity that the amount spent on the CM’s residence was within the permitted limit and the modifications were carried keeping in mind the security requirements.

“In fact, certain expenditure by the government was not for the personal use of the chief minister. For example, the widening and strengthening of the road at a cost of Rs 5 crore was useful for all people, not just for the chief minister. Similarly, the amount of Rs 2.5 lakh spent on Praja Darbar is for the erection of tent and purchase of chairs for the common people who come to meet the chief minister to submit their grievances,” he said.

top news
‘When AP is burning...’: TDP after Jagan govt spends Rs 15 cr on CM house
‘When AP is burning...’: TDP after Jagan govt spends Rs 15 cr on CM house
Writer Aatish Taseer’s citizenship status revoked for ‘concealing’ information
Writer Aatish Taseer’s citizenship status revoked for ‘concealing’ information
Mayawati withdraws 1995 Lucknow guest house case against Mulayam Singh Yadav
Mayawati withdraws 1995 Lucknow guest house case against Mulayam Singh Yadav
‘Some people will suffer’: SC responds to Kapil Sibal on Kashmir restrictions
‘Some people will suffer’: SC responds to Kapil Sibal on Kashmir restrictions
‘Maps accurate’: India to Nepal amid row over new map
‘Maps accurate’: India to Nepal amid row over new map
4 of Kerala celebrity quintuplets to tie knot on same day; brother will wait
4 of Kerala celebrity quintuplets to tie knot on same day; brother will wait
US to charge $10 for every H-1B registration from December
US to charge $10 for every H-1B registration from December
Kiren Rijiju explains why he deleted tweet backing Delhi police
Kiren Rijiju explains why he deleted tweet backing Delhi police
trending topics
Shiv SenaPM ModiKartarpur corridorIndia vs BangladeshJharkhand Assembly Election 2019T20 World Cup 2020Chinmayanand caseKamal HaasanKareena KapoorWhatsAppNational Cancer Awareness Day

don't miss

latest news

India News