Andhra HC closed till Sunday due to Covid-19 outbreak

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 16:57 IST

The Andhra Pradesh high court (HC) on Thursday announced the suspension of its functioning till Sunday on the ground that there was an outbreak of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), a day after HC registrar-general B Rajasekhar (59) died of cardiac arrest in Vijayawada.

Chief Justice JK Maheshwari has directed that the functioning of the HC has been suspended till Sunday “due to an outbreak of Covid-19”, according to a notification issued by the HC registrar.

The notification also said the work of metropolitan sessions judge court in Vijayawada has also been suspended till Sunday.

Though the notification said the reason for the sudden closure of the HC for four days was an outbreak of Covid-19, it did not specify whether it occurred within the premises of the court.

A senior advocate, who refused to be quoted, said the decision was taken following the sudden death of Rajasekhar on Wednesday. He was declared dead at a private hospital in Vijayawada.

“We were told Rajasekhar had tested Covid-19 positive after he passed away. He had come in contact with a few judges before he collapsed in the court. Besides, some judges also went to the hospital to pay their last respects. The Chief Justice might have announced holidays for the court in a bid to sanitise its premises,” the advocate said.

It is not yet known whether the Chief Justice, other judges and staff members of the court would undergo Covid-19 tests following Rajasekhar’s death, he added.

The Chief Justice recently issued stringent guidelines for all the court employees, security personnel and visitors in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

As per the guidelines, the court officials and staff should not leave the headquarters without prior permission from the registrar-general. If anybody goes out by obtaining a permit, then that person must undergo quarantine before resuming duty.

Thermal screening at the court’s entry point is mandatory and only those who are found wearing masks are allowed to enter the premises.

There is strict compliance with social distancing norms and visitors to the court are allowed to stand in designated circles, the notification added.