Home / India News / Andhra HC orders seizure of LG Polymers plant at Vizag

Andhra HC orders seizure of LG Polymers plant at Vizag

india Updated: May 25, 2020 00:03 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hyderabad The Andhra Pradesh high court has ordered the immediate seizure of the Visakhapatnam premises of LG Polymers India Ltd, from whose plant poisonous Styrene gas vapours leaked on May 7, leading to the deaths of 12 people and hospitalisation of about 500 others.

The high court delivered the interim directions to this effect on Friday, but the judgment copy reached the state government on Sunday. “The premises of the company LG Polymers at RR Venkatapuram in Visakhapatnam shall be completely seized and no one be allowed to enter the premises including the directors of the company,” a division bench comprising chief justice JK Maheshwari and judge K Lalitha Kumari ordered.

The bench, however, said a high-powered committee appointed by the state government and other expert committees could inspect the premises, but they should mention remarks about the inspections in a register maintained at the gate of the premises. “After completion of the inspection, they should mention a note in the same register regarding their inspection on the premises,” the court said.

The court also ruled that all directors of the company should surrender their passports to the government and shall not be allowed to go outside India without permission of the court.

The high court bench directed that none of the assets, movable or immovable, fixtures, machinery and contents be allowed to be shifted without the approval of the court. The court sought to know whether, during the lockdown period, the company was given any permission to restart its operations. If not, the government shall file an action-taken report in this regard, it said.

The high court asked the state and central governments and the company authorities to file a compliance report by May 26 and posted the case to May 28 for further hearing.

Toxic styrene gas spewed out of the plant near Visakhapatnam on May 7, killing at least 12 people and forcing hundreds to be hospitalised for treatment. Villagers later staged protests near the plant with bodies of victims as the police visited the area.

