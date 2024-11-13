Andhra overcoming challenges with aid from Modi govt: Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday expressed gratitude to the (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi government at the Centre for helping the state government overcome challenges in fulfilling the promises made to the people before the assembly elections. Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu (ANI)

“We made several promises to the people, including super six guarantees, before the elections. By collaborating with the NDA, the state is receiving significant support. Without the central support, we would have faced many challenges,” Naidu said, addressing the legislature party meeting of the NDA partners — Telugu Desam, Jana Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party — at Amaravati.

He said his government was solving problems step by step and by explaining our actions to the public, it was building their trust. “We have stabilised everything, and now we need to accelerate the progress,” he said.

Naidu called for transparency, accountability, and a strong commitment among the MLAs to the state’s development and urged them to work diligently for a repeat mandate in 2029.

Explaining the welfare initiatives and development programmes taken up by the state government in the last 150 days in power, the CM said the state has made significant progress in rebuilding damaged systems.

While fulfilling the promises such as increased pensions, reopening of Anna canteens and provision of three gas cylinders free of cost to women, the state government was also driving development such as a bullock-cart with balanced growth, he said.

“Development boosts wealth, enabling the implementation of more welfare programmes. We are drafting the Swarnandhra Pradesh Vision 2047 document, targeting a per capita income of US $ 43,000 by 2047. Policies such as the Sand Policy, Anti-Land Grabbing Act, and Liquor Policy have been introduced and will be discussed in the assembly. New policies for clean energy, drones, electronics, food processing, and infrastructure have also been rolled out, he said.

He called upon the MLAs to promote state tourism in a big way, as it would create significant employment opportunities. Tourism infrastructure, including hotels and travel facilities, will be improved to attract visitors and create employment. Prominent destinations such as Gandikota, Tirumala, and Kanipakam are being prioritised, he said.

Earlier, addressing a training programme for the MLAs and MLCs on state budget, Naidu said that the MLAs should have awareness on the budget session of the state legislature. He asked them to study in detail all the bills being brought in and the policies being adopted by the state government.

Naidu advised the MLAs to try to get themselves updated on all the subjects and cautioned them that he will continuously monitor the subjects that the MLAs are learning and the issues on which they are focussing. “Unless you have a proper understanding of the subjects and various departments, how will you know the needs of your respective assembly segments,” he said.

Welcoming their suggestions on Vision-2047, the CM made it clear that both the assembly and the Council should be the platforms for fruitful debates and discussions besides finding solutions to the problems.