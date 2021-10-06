Home / India News / Andhra Pradesh logs 671 fresh Covid cases, 11 new fatalities
Andhra Pradesh logs 671 fresh Covid cases, 11 new fatalities

Over 41 thousand samples were tested for Covid in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, taking the total number of specimens examined so far to over 2.85 crore. (PTI)
Updated on Oct 06, 2021 12:43 AM IST
By Press Trust of India, Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh logged 671 new Covid-19 infections, taking the tally to over 2.53 million, while the toll went up to 14,219 with 11 casualties.

West Godavari district accounted for the highest number of cases with 109 followed by Chittoor (102), a state government bulletin said on Tuesday, giving figures of the last 24 hours ending at 9 AM.

The active cases stood at 9,141. The total number of cases in the state stood at 2,053,863, while with 1,272 people being cured, the total recoveries are at 2,030,503.

Over 41 thousand samples were tested on Tuesday, taking the total number of specimens examined so far to over 2.85 crore.

Two people each in Krishna, Prakasam and West Godavari and one each in Guntur, YSR Kadapa, Nellore, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts died of the killer virus.

Wednesday, October 06, 2021
