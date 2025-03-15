Andhra Pradesh ONGC employee kills kids over academic failure, then dies by suicide

In a shocking case, a 37-year-old Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) employee died by suicide after killing his two sons in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada, reportedly due to their poor academic performance. The man's wife found him hanging in the bedroom, while her children were found lifeless in a bucket, a report said.(Pixabay/Representative)

Police said that the man drowned his boys in a bucket of water, having been deeply disappointed with their academic results on Friday, according to a news agency PTI report.

The man's wife found him hanging in the bedroom, while her children were found lifeless in a bucket, the report said.

The incident took place at around 10 am on Friday, police said.

'Man feared kids would struggle in academics'

The man killed his sons because of their poor academic performance, said an official, cited in the PTI report. The man feared that the kids “would struggle and suffer in a competitive world if they did not excel in their studies”. Unable to bear this thought, he took the extreme step."

Officials added that a suicide note was recovered from the scene, and its contents are being examined. Forensic teams have been deployed, and an investigation has been launched to determine the precise circumstances that led to this tragedy.

Similar case

In a similar case, a 35-year-old man allegedly strangled his seven-year-old son and then died by suicide.

According to officials, “The mother said that she had gone to the market and upon her return, she found her son’s body hanging. The body was rushed to a government hospital, where doctors confirmed his death.”

The mother filed a complaint against the father, but he had absconded. However, a day later, the father's body was found hanging nearly three kilometres from the crime scene.

An investigating officer told HT that, according to the initial probe, it appeared to be a case of suicide. “We have sent the bodies for post-mortem examinations, and the cause of death of both father and son will be ascertained once we receive the reports."

