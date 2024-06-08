‘Angoor khatte hain’, says JD(U) MP as Congress continues potshots at PM-elect Narendra Modi

Janata Dal (United) leader Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh on Saturday fired an “angoor khatte hain” (sour grapes) jibe at the Congress after the grand old party, despite losing its third consecutive Lok Sabha election, continued to take potshots at Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Lalan Singh (left) with Bihar CM and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar (File Photo)

“When the Congress could find nothing else…'angoor nahi milla toh ab khatte hain (when the Congress did not get grapes it began saying that the grapes were sour),” the former JD(U) president told reporters in Patna.

The phrase “sour grapes” is used to describe a situation when someone criticises or devalues something that they themselves desire but cannot attain.

Singh, who was re-elected from Bihar's Munger constituency from where he is now a two-term Member of Parliament (MP), also slammed the grand old party for repeatedly alleging during campaigning that the BJP, if re-elected, would “rewrite the Constitution.”

"They (Congress) claimed that the Constitution was under threat. But yesterday you saw that when the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) reached the Samvidhan Sadan (Central Hall of Parliament), he bowed before the Constitution of India." he stated.

Singh's attack on the Congress comes even as senior JD(U) spokesperson KC Tyagi alleged that Bihar chief minister and Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar was being “courted” by the Congress-led INDIA bloc for a shot at government formation.

Both Kumar, who is considered the architect of the opposition alliance but who changed sides yet again and returned to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in January, and Andhra Pradesh chief minister-designate N Chandrababu Naidu who leads fellow NDA constituent Telugu Desam Party (TDP), have emerged as “kingmakers” after the BJP failed to cross the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha. In NDA's tally of 293, TDP accounts for 16 seats and the JD(U) 12.

The BJP, which won 282 and 303 seats on its own in 2014 and 2019, respectively, secured 240 seats in the recently-held national polls. The INDIA bloc won 233 seats, including 99 by the Congress.

(With ANI inputs)