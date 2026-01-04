Another brazen murder in Punjab: AAP leader shot dead at Amritsar wedding, days after kabaddi player's murder in Mohali

Aam Aadmi Party leader and sarpanch of Tarn Taran district’s Valtoha village in Punjab, 50-year-old Jarmal Singh was shot dead by two unidentified men in Amritsar district while attending a wedding function at a popular resort near the Verka bypass on Sunday. While Jarmal Singh was enjoying the function, the two assailants caught him unawares and opened fire at him, according to eyewitnesses. (HT Photo)

The shocking killing of the ruling party leader, which happened when AAP MLA Sarwan Singh Dhun was at the same venue, comes just weeks after the murder of kabaddi player-cum-promoter Kanwar Digvijay Singh, alias Rana Balachauria, 30, who was shot dead in Mohali on December 15 during a tournament by three assailants.

Also read | ‘Revenge for Moosewala’: Insta post under Punjab Police lens after kabaddi player Rana Balachauria's murder in MohaliMuch like Jarmal Singh’s murder, Rana was also shot dead in a public setting in presence of several kabaddi players and spectators at around 5.30 pm on December 15, barely 300 metres from the Sohana police station in Sector 79 of Mohali.

Also read: Bihar lawyer, son arrested for killing minor daughter, filing fake FIR

The police have not yet found a direct connection between the two crimes.

Sarpanch shot in head, shooters entered venue as wedding guests Sarpanch Jarmal Singh was attending the wedding of the sister of the neighbouring village Amarkot’s sarpanch Harjit Singh Serry when he was shot dead.

Also read: Punjab: 48-year-old killed in Sangrur, hunt on for 3

While Jarmal was enjoying the function, the two assailants caught him unawares and opened fire at him, according to eyewitnesses.

Initial probe suggested that Jarmal was shot in the head.

The accused, dressed in formal suits, posed as wedding guests to enter the venue, according to the initial probe.

Soon after the murder, the police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-City) Jagjit Singh Walia said, “We have initiated a detailed probe into the incident with the help of our human intelligence and technical surveillance. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the attackers. Soon we will trace the attackers”.

Also read: Punjab: Congress worker shot dead in Moga village, sarpanch among 7 booked

‘Jarmal Singh was getting extortion calls’ Sarwan Singh Dhun, MLA from Punjab’s Khemkaran where Valtoha village is situated, detailed what happened.

“We were together at the function and had tea. After that I went inside the hall to have lunch. Jarmal Singh remained sitting in the courtyard along with other guests. Suddenly, I heard about the firing outside the hall. When I rushed outside, I saw that Jarmal Singh had been injured critically in the firing and he was being taken to the hospital,” he said.

“He (deceased) was under threat because he got calls for extortion. In this regard, he also got an FIR registered in the Valtoha police station some time ago. And the police took action against some persons acting on his complaint," the MLA said, though details on that were not immeditaly available.

"His death is a great loss to me as he was sarpanch of a big village. Rest, the police are investigating the incident,” said the MLA.