Another firing incident reported at Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi

india

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 00:38 IST

Another firing incident was reported at Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi Sunday night.

Arshaan Afaq, an undergraduate law student, was present at the spot when two people opened fire from a moving vehicle. “The first shot was fired near gate number 5. And we heard another noise when it crossed gate number 1. Though no one was hurt, situation here is tense. We have noted the number of the vehicle.”

Security guards at Jamia told officials that the two persons came on a scooty from Okhla and moved towards Jullena. “They said the first shot was fired near gate number 6 and second near gate number 1,” an official said, requesting anonymity.