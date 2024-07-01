‘Another lie’: Amit Shah attacks Opposition after hailing new ‘swadeshi’ criminal laws

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday hailed the new criminal laws implemented across the nation from today, saying that the Indian criminal justice system is now completely “swadeshi”. He said that the three new criminal laws have ended the British-era system of criminal justice, and will stand as the most modern set of laws once their implementation is complete. Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a press conference regarding the new criminal laws, in New Delhi (PTI photo)(PTI)

Shah said that the new set of laws prioritises women and children, and that “many groups” will benefit from them. Promising speedy trials and justice, he said that a conviction rate of up to 90 per cent is expected due to the new laws.

“Instead of 'Dand', it is now 'Nyay'. Instead of delay, there will be speedy trials and speedy justice. Earlier, only the rights of the police were protected, but now, victims' and complainants' rights will be protected too,” the home minister said at a press conference.

"I would like to congratulate the people of the country that about 77 years after independence, our criminal justice system is becoming completely 'Swadeshi'. This will function on Indian ethos. After 75 years, these laws were contemplated upon and when these laws are in effect from today, colonial laws have been scrapped and laws made in the Indian Parliament are being brought into practice," he said.

Referring to the opposition leaders standing against the implementation of the new criminal, Amit Shah said that parties should rise above their political lines to support the new system. “I am ready to meet any opposition leader who has concerns about new criminal laws,” he said.

He said the three criminal laws were deliberated upon for four years, and the new laws are more victim-centric.

Shah also hit back at the INDIA bloc for alleging that the criminal laws were “forcibly” passed in the Parliament after 146 Opposition MPs were suspended. He said that the allegations that the bills were brought after the mass suspension was “another lie”.

Amit Shah said, “The Bill was listed beforehand by the business advisory committee. Maybe the Opposition did not want to participate. So they resorted to activities so that presiding officers are compelled to suspend them.”

“The Lok Sabha debated this for nine hours twenty-nine minutes and 34 members participated. The Rajya Sabha debated it for about 7 hours and 40 members participated,” the home minister added.

Three new criminal laws came into effect in the country on Monday, bringing far-reaching changes in India's criminal justice system.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) replaced the British-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.