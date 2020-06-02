e-paper
Another terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral: Police

Another terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tral: Police

The terrorists were killed in an encounter in Saimoh village of Awantipora area of the district in a joint operation by the police and the Indian Army, according to officials.

india Updated: Jun 02, 2020 12:43 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Security personnel on the outskirts of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo by Waseem Andrabi / Hindustan Times)
Security personnel on the outskirts of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo by Waseem Andrabi / Hindustan Times)
         

Security forces gunned down two terrorists during a gun battle in Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama on Tuesday, in the third encounter in the region in three days, police said.

The terrorists were killed in an encounter in Saimoh village of Awantipora area of the district in a joint operation by the police and the Indian Army, according to officials.

“#SaimohAwantiporaEncounterUpdate: One more #terrorist killed. Operation concludes. #Incriminating materials including #arms & #ammunition recovered. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone police said in a tweet.

On Monday, three heavily-armed terrorists were killed in an encounter with the army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district, officials said.

A group of terrorists attempted to sneak into India early on Monday but were intercepted by the alert troops near Kalal village, triggering a gunfight, the officials said.

